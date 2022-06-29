No Comments

Walt Disney World’s Minnie Vans Have Returned

Photo: Disney

Transportation has changed quite a bit at Walt Disney World in the last few years. One of the most jaw-dropping decisions was the removal of the Magical Express bus line that took guests to and from the airport when visiting the park. But one mode of transport that has triumphantly returned are Minnie Vans — available starting today, June 29!

When you stay at a WDW resort, you have the luxury of using the company’s many forms of transportation. Depending on where you stay, you could ride the monorail, buses, watercraft (boat), or the Skyliner to your destination — all free of charge. One way Disney offers a more private experience is through Minnie Vans. (Get it? Minivans?! *ba dum tss*) These polka-dotted, red and white vehicles resemble Minnie Mouse and were exclusively Chevy Traverse models at one point. The service is still offered through Lyft to get guests to various locations, including to and from the Orlando airport (MCO).

The downside? You have to pay for Minnie Vans. The upsides? Well, there are many. You don’t have to wait in long lines or for a schedule, as you do with most other Disney transportation options. If it’s an especially busy time, you could be waiting at the bus stop for close to an hour, at least. (Trust me; I’ve experienced it.) In addition to having an almost immediate way of getting places, you’ll also be traveling solely with your group. That means no strangers, except for the driver, coughing or yelling right next to you.

Other benefits include two complimentary car seats for the little ones and the option to choose an accessible Minnie Van. To request a Minnie Van, you only need the Lyft mobile app. When you confirm your location in the app, you’ll see little images of Minnie Vans driving around the map. Just like any other Lyft rideshare, you’ll be able to track the vehicle’s location, receive vital vehicle details, and get notifications when they are approaching. The Minnie Van service only works from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. daily, with Disney noting that the hours of operation are subject to change.

Are you excited about the return of Minnie Vans at Walt Disney World?