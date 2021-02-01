No Comments

Wayne and Garth Star in Totally Excellent Super Bowl Teaser Ad

Be honest… how much food have you ordered from a delivery service?

Photo: shopblocks via CC

Thanks to Wayne’s World, my entire childhood was filled with my father sarcastically saying something and immediately following it up with “Not!” Oh, the 90s… Anyway, I come to you on this fine Monday to broadcast the news that Wayne and Garth are up to their local public-access shenanigans in a Super Bowl teaser ad for Uber Eats.

Winterize: Check out these totally excellent winter car cleaning tips

The 30-second clip features Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprising their roles from the 1992 comedy, sitting in Wayne’s parents’ basement once again. After an expected “2020 sucked” joke, the duo then let their audience know to look out for them during “the game.” As a registered NFL trademark, saying “Super Bowl” in an ad can cost a company a buttload of cash. And considering many of them are already shelling out millions for a 30- or 60-second spot during the final football showdown, it’s easier and more lucrative to just say “big game” or some other variant.

Fans of the Wayne’s World duo seem to be divided on their appearance in an ad like this. Keen viewers will remember the scene in the first film where Wayne and Garth take a stab at product placement within films. With Benjamin Kane (Rob Lowe) harping about the show’s sponsor, Wayne comically breaks the fourth wall by smiling with Pizza Hut and Doritos while Garth — adorned head-to-toe in Reebok — states, “It’s like people only do things because they get paid, and that’s just really sad.”

Pandemic Probs: These are the essential tips for sanitizing your car

Sure, the nostalgia is fun. But at what cost?! Uber Eats has been immensely successful due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people at home, so it makes sense that it had the money to spend on two high-profile actors. Along with the 30-second teaser, the food delivery company also released an incredibly brief 6-second teaser song video with Wayne and Garth jamming out before panning out to an Uber Eats bag. While we won’t get to see the full video until next Sunday, here’s hoping the ad is as epic as the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” head-banging singalong.

Watch: Wayne and Garth bow to their sponsor, Uber Eats