What Are the Differences Between the Chevrolet Colorado and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500?
The 2021 Silverado 1500 gets most of the attention in Chevrolet’s truck lineup, but the smaller 2021 Colorado is a solid option as well. If you’re thinking about a Chevy truck purchase or just looking to learn more about how these two models differ, this comparison will equip you with the information you need.
Size
Classified as midsize, the Colorado is currently the smallest truck in Chevrolet’s lineup. Overall, it’s shorter, lower, and narrower than the full-size Silverado 1500. This makes it a little less capable for towing and hauling, but also more agile when it comes to adventuring off-road, driving in the city, or pulling into your garage or driveway.
The Colorado comes in short and long bed sizes, and both of these have a smaller cargo volume than the Silverado’s short, standard, and long sizes. The Colorado’s crew cab and extended cab models are also a little smaller on the inside, with the Silverado offering more second-row legroom and headroom in both.
Engine lineups
The Colorado’s engine lineup offers three mostly lower-powered options compared to the Silverado’s six. There’s a base 2.5-liter engine that puts out 200 horsepower, a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 308 horsepower, and a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel that delivers 369 lb-ft of torque to go with 181 horsepower.
The Silverado 1500’s engine options range from a 285-horsepower 4.3-liter V6 and a 310-horsepower 2.7-liter turbo to a pair of 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8s. For even more capability, you can opt for a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 or a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel that packs 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
Tow/haul capabilities
As the smaller truck, the Colorado comes with somewhat lower tow/haul ratings compared to the Silverado 1500. At its peak, the Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds with a turbodiesel under the hood. When equipped with the crew cab/short box configuration, 4WD, and the V6 engine, it can handle a payload of up to 1,550 pounds.
Meanwhile the Silverado is rated for up to 13,300 pounds of towing when you opt for the Max Trailering Package and 6.2-liter V8. Its payload capabilities top out at 2,280 pounds with a regular cab/long bed setup and the 2.7-liter turbo engine.
Available features
The Colorado won’t receive a major redesign until the 2023 model year, while the Silverado 1500 just got a comprehensive makeover in 2019. Because of this, the Colorado can’t quite match the range of newer features provided by the Silverado. For example, the Silverado tops the Colorado with a larger package of available safety features, a 15-camera trailering system, and features like the Multi-Flex tailgate and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. The Silverado also offers a wider variety of trims and styling choices.
Cost
The Colorado is, by far, a less-expensive purchase than the Silverado 1500. Its base WT trim starts at $26,395, while the Silverado’s base WT trim starts at $30,995. At the high end, the Colorado’s most expensive trim is the ZR2, beginning at $43,795. The Silverado’s priciest trim is the High Country, starting at $55,595.
