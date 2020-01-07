What You Need To Know Before Buying a Car Cover
This article is sponsored by CarCover.com.
Do you want to keep your car looking brand new in the next year? Whether you store it outdoors or at the garage, the right car cover will help keep the paint in good condition. This can help prevent damage from rain, snow, sunlight, humidity, and dirt. Knowing what to check for when buying a vehicle cover can be challenging. But with the right tips, it can be a simple process.
Outdoors vs. indoors
Some believe that keeping a car in a garage will protect it from damage. However, this is not always true. Through time, dust and dirt will collect on the surface. This can act like sandpaper, which can ruin the paint. As you use an indoor car cover, it will protect the vehicle against everyday accidents and dust. This can prevent scratches and minor dents. It can also protect your car from door dings, which are caused by another vehicle in a two-car garage. It can also protect the car from toys, bicycles, and other things that you store in a garage. As you cover your vehicle, it will provide you with peace of mind to freely move throughout your garage without worrying about scratching the car.
Indoor car covers like those at Carcover.com are extremely important, especially if you own a vintage or luxury car. Opt for a cover with a soft underside so you can have optimal protection. A majority of car covers can be used both outside and inside. That way, you can protect your car if it’s stored in a garage or if you park it in the driveway. If your vehicle spends most of its time outside, you might want to get a heavy-duty car cover for additional protection, especially during harsh weather conditions.
Using a car cover
To keep your car in its good condition, you’ll want to use a car cover whenever you’re not using your car. If you have a vehicle for sport or a collector’s car, cover it as much as possible. If you are using your car each day, go for a lightweight cover so it’s easier to apply and remove it. After driving and maintenance, wash or dust your car before you cover it again. Don’t let the grime rest on the paint of your car. See to it that your car is dry before putting the cover back on; this will avoid trapping the moisture and will help prevent rust formation.
Custom fit vs. contour fit
Contour-fit covers are less costly than custom-fit covers. If you have a vintage or customized car, you might want to consider getting a custom cover. Some shops help you find a great fitting cover for your specific car make, model, and year. Custom car covers include antenna and mirror pockets and feature an overall tighter fit. However, the contour-fit cover will provide an excellent fit no matter what car you own.