No Comments

What’s On the Menu for the 2023 Chevy Lineup?

Colorado Z71, Trail Boss and ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Across the car industry, the 2023 model year is starting to feel more and more like a hodgepodge of conflicting interests. We’re now in a phase where automakers are trying to balance the rapidly increasing need for all-electric vehicles with the mainstream consumer demand for big, inefficient SUVs. There’s also been a rise in performance cars — of both the affordable and unaffordable variety — as well as a steady stream of special-edition off-road SUVs and trucks, most of which will likely never cross a stream or even see a muddy trail outside of a commercial.

We’re not sure who actually buys these latter rides; probably a fair few undiscerning wealthy customers, but more likely those willing to take out an 84-month loan or lease anything if it looks good on the driveway. After all, for many Americans, cars are often a status symbol first and a means of transportation second.

Anyway, how does this all relate to changes you can expect to see to the 2023 Chevy lineup? As we said: a hodgepodge.

New for the 2023 Chevrolet lineup

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The top order of business is the return of the Corvette Z06. It gets a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter V8 that revs up to 8,600 rpm while cranking out 670 horsepower. Very environmentally friendly. Chevy says it will pull 1.22 g on the skidpad. It’s a budget Ferrari, if you can call the $105,300 starting price budget-friendly.

The most affordable Chevy SUV, the Trax, is discontinued, effectively replaced by the more ruggedly styled and named Trailblazer. Meanwhile, the Equinox, Traverse, Tahoe, and Suburban all get few substantial changes. Super Cruise tech may be added to the last two, but it’s not yet confirmed and will depend on whether the supply chain plays ball.

There’s news on the EV front as well. Along with a new design, the Blazer SUV is getting an all-electric variant. It will technically be a 2024 model, but automakers have always played fast and loose with model years, so don’t look at us. An Equinox EV and Silverado EV are also expected to join the Blazer EV at some point in 2023, also as 2024 models.

Until then, Chevrolet continues to offer only two all-electric vehicles — the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV — and the automaker is drastically reducing the price of both for the 2023 model year. They’re going down by $5,900 and $6,300, respectively, putting both in the sub-$30,000 domain they probably should have occupied to begin with.

Finally, the trucks. The Colorado midsize pickup gets a redesign and new interior, as well as a multitude of off-road-focused trims with macho names like Trail Boss and ZR2 Bison. As for the Silverado, Chevrolet’s bestseller by far, a major refresh originally intended for the heavy-duty 2023 models has been pushed back to 2024.