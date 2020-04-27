No Comments

Wheels.ca Names Nissan GT-R to Its 10 Best Performance Bargains of 2020 List

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

Photo: Nissan

If you value speed over any other attribute in a car, consider the Nissan GT-R. Wheels.ca named it to its list of the 10 Best Performance Bargains of 2020. Despite its years of existence, the Nissan GT-R still delivers a powerful punch.

“Yes, the R35 GT-R is ‘old’ and yes, its once untouchable performance has begun to almost look like table stakes in its later years,” according to Wheels.ca writer Chris D’Alessandro. “But it does the same 2.9 second 0-60 mph time as the ‘Vette, enough to humiliate most Ferraris and Lamborghinis. In Nismo trim, it just recently set a new production car lap time record of 59.3 seconds at the Tsukuba Circuit. A Ferrari 458 Italia’s best time on the same track is 1:02.24.”

The Nissan GT-R will set you back by almost $130,000, but that price guarantees a thrilling driving performance, exceptional power, stunning good looks, and advanced safety systems.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine paired to a GT-R six-speed dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain is rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque.

Designed for performance, the 2020 GT-R features 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, Bilstein Damptronic shock absorbers, and brakes equipped with four-piston rear calipers and six-piston front calipers. To optimize the GT-R’s performance, the sports car has three modes to control the suspension, transmission, and Vehicle Dynamic Control system.

The driver-centric interior of the 2020 Nissan GT-R features modern technologies to help keep you connected. Smartphone integration is easy with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. You’ll never be lost even in an unfamiliar city thanks to the Nissan Navigation System. A three-dimensional map is clearly projected on the 8-inch color touch screen.

The Nissan Advanced Air Bag System, Anti-Lock Braking System, Traction Control System, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System are standard on the 2020 Nissan GT-R.

Discover the thrill of the open road behind the wheel of the speed-busting 2020 Nissan GT-R.