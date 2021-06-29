No Comments

Who Should I Add to My Car Insurance Policy?

Adding someone to your auto insurance policy is an important decision that requires careful consideration

Photo: Tumisu via Pixabay

Adding someone to an auto insurance policy is a common practice. Before you add anyone to your car insurance policy, it’s best to talk with a representative with your insurance company before adjusting your coverage to include a certain person. But here we’ve gathered some tips to help you make an informed decision on who to add to, and exclude from, your car insurance policy.

Who to add to your policy

According to Insure.com’s Penny Gusner, most insurance carriers expect that you include the following two types of vehicle users on your car insurance policy: 1) related or non-related licensed drivers living in your household who don’t have their own coverage and 2) anyone who drives your vehicle regularly who doesn’t have their own coverage.

These are two very general categories, however. Each vehicle user has unique driving tendencies. And some drivers might use your car more frequently than others.

Here are some more details about who you might want to include on your car insurance policy. Per Gusner, you should add the following individuals to your policy: a teen driver who doesn’t live with you, a minor who has their own car and lives with you, and a teen who just got their license. She also recommends that your policy include a caregiver who uses your vehicle regularly and a parent who lives with you and borrows your car frequently.

Who to exclude from your policy

You don’t have to include everyone that uses your car on your policy. For instance, people that use your vehicle infrequently and/or have their own vehicle. Gusner advises that you exclude the following types of drivers from your auto insurance policy: a parent that lives with you but has their own car, anyone outside of your household who borrows your car infrequently, and an adult child who’s a part of your household but has their own vehicle.

It’s also important to consider a person’s driving record before including them on your policy. If a relative or non-relative that uses your car has a track record of risky roadside behaviors, it can be a smart financial move to exclude them from the policy. That way, you can avoid any insurance premium increases that might occur if this person is listed on your policy and gets into an accident while using your vehicle.

Discover what insurance extras you should add to your policy. Then educate yourself on who is financially liable when a friend borrows your vehicle and crashes it.

