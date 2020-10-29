No Comments

Won Kyu Kang Named Head of Kia Design Innovation Group

Won Kyu Kang previously worked for BMW before Kia

Photo: Kia

Around this time last year, Kia named Karim Habib the Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Design Center. Since then, the Korean automaker has released a handful of stylish vehicles that have strayed from some of Kia’s standard designs, including the all-new Seltos SUV, the athletic K5, and the recently updated 2021 Sorento. Now, Kia is making another change in its creative leadership, appointing Won Kyu Kang as Vice President and Head of the Kia Design Innovation Group at its design headquarters in Namyang, Korea.

Award-Winning: 2021 Kia Seltos makes Wards 10 Best User Experience list

Kang, who will report to Habib, studied at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, completing the college’s renowned Transportation Design program. Throughout his 15 years of working experience, Kang has participated in a variety of premium vehicle design projects and future mobility technologies. His most recent position was at BMW Group Designworks in Shanghai, China, where he served as Creative Director.

“I am honored to join the Kia design team, particularly at a time when the automotive industry is facing such a radical shift,” said Kang. “I believe Kia will play a major-role in defining the new era of design with a wide range of electrified products and a visionary mobility roadmap for the future. I’m excited to be part of this journey with the committed design team at Kia to further strengthen its product line and design strategy. I am confident that the knowledge accumulated during my career will contribute to the ongoing transition of Kia, and I am looking forward to working with the team in new creative directions.”

Sharp and Sleek: See what makes the newly designed Kia K5 so unique

Kia’s Plan S strategy, which was unveiled in January, involves expanding the brand’s lineup to 11 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2025. It also hopes to expand its BEV sales to 20 percent of its total sales in markets like North America, Europe, and Korea. The first of these new models, code-named CV, is set to be revealed in 2021, and there’s no doubt that Kang will provide insightful input prior to its much-anticipated debut.