Your Car’s Air Conditioning Button Symbols Explained
The simple meanings of your car’s climate control system icons
Do you understand your car’s climate control system, or do you just push buttons randomly until the air feels more comfortable? Properly running your vehicle’s air conditioning or heating system requires an understanding of the symbols on those dashboard buttons. If you’ve never read your car’s owner’s manual to learn them, here’s what those A/C symbols mean.
An explanation of basic climate control symbols
Aaron is unashamed to be a native Clevelander and the proud driver of a Hyundai Veloster Turbo (which recently replaced his 1995 Saturn SC-2). He gleefully utilizes his background in theater, literature, and communication to dramatically recite his own articles to nearby youth. Mr. Widmar happily resides in Dayton, Ohio with his magnificent wife, Vicki, but is often on the road with her exploring new destinations. Aaron has high aspirations for his writing career but often gets distracted pondering the profound nature of the human condition and forgets what he was writing… See more articles by Aaron.