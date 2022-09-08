No Comments

ZR2 Bison Adds New Off-Road Option to Chevy Silverado Lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

Just months after unveiling the all-new Silverado ZR2, Chevrolet is adding another off-road beast to its lineup: the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison.

Designed in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the Silverado ZR2 Bison comes equipped with an array of rugged features and design elements that boost the ZR2’s already significant off-roading capabilities even more. This special edition follows in the footsteps of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, another team-up with AEV that went on sale for the 2019 model year.

Photo: Chevrolet

The ZR2 Bison’s key features

The Silverado ZR2 Bison benefits from several heavy-duty elements that keep the truck protected as it navigates difficult terrain. In front and back, AEV stamped steel bumpers incorporate recovery points and integrated step pads. The front bumper also features vertical black tow hooks and an optional winch.

The truck’s underside — including the fuel tank, transfer case, and differentials — is shielded by five hot-stamped, high-strength boron steel skid plates. Steel rocker panels provide additional protection.

Thanks to these enhancements, the ZR2 Bison benefits from improved approach and departure angles compared to the regular ZR2.

Other notable ZR2 Bison features include gloss black 18-inch AEV wheels and 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, a body-color grille bar, and AEV badging on the headrests and floor liners.

Photo: Chevrolet

Silverado ZR2 highlights

The ZR2 Bison also gets all the features included with the ZR2. It’s powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition, the ZR2 integrates advanced off-roading equipment like Multimatic DSSV dampers, tuned suspension springs, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and a Terrain Mode setting that enables one-pedal rock crawling.

According to Chevrolet, production for the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison will start this spring. For more information on the rest of the Silverado lineup, check out our Chevy brand coverage here at The News Wheel.