10 Cool Items From the Mazda Boutique

Photo: Mazda

It seems like every automaker has its share of stylish (and sometimes offbeat) merchandise, and Mazda is no exception. Here’s a look at what’s available in the online Mazda Boutique.

Compression Travel Mug

Photo: Mada

Photo: Mada

Photo: Mada

Photo: Mada

This dual-walled stainless steel travel cup features an interesting dimensional design that plays off light and shadow, just like the sculpting of a Mazda car. It comes in four colors: Black, gray, speckled white, and fuchsia.

Drinking glass set

Photo: Mada

This classy two-pack of highball glasses would complement any gearhead’s kitchen.

Thermal traveler

Photo: Mada

With its slender design, this double-walled stainless steel thermos looks like it would fit well in a car’s cup holder. This 17-ounce travel cup boasts a lid that doubles cup, and is advertised to keep hot drinks toasty for five hours, or cold drinks frosty for 15 hours.

Comfort Grip Tire Gauges

Photo: Mada

Everyone’s always telling you to check your tires regularly. Well, now you can perform routine vehicle maintenance in style with these easy-to-read Mazda tire gauges.

Cordless Phone Charger

Photo: Mada

Need to power up your phone, but can’t plug it into an outlet or your Mazda? Here’s the next-best solution. This power bank can charge via USB, or juice up compatible phones wirelessly.

Bluetooth Speaker

Photo: Mada

These pocket-sized speakers easily connect to your Bluetooth-enabled devices. They also offer FM radio functionality, a micro SD card reader, and an AUX cable input. Interestingly enough, they also have a microphone built into them for hands-free calling.

Contemporary Wine Set

Photo: Mada

What’s up with car companies putting their logos on alcohol-related wares? That said, we have to admit that this wine set looks pretty swanky. Just be sure to save it for a time when you won’t be on the road.

Defender Golf Umbrella

Photo: Mada

At 47 inches wide, this stylish umbrella is big enough to provide protection against the sun and rain for two.

Picnic Blanket

Photo: Mada

This roll-up picnic blanket measures 48 inches by 57 inches when unfolded. It’s lined with fleece on one side, and waterproof on the other, so you won’t have to worry about getting damp. Maybe pair it with the Mazda umbrella to complete the “I’m a Mazda fan who likes being outside, but doesn’t want to get wet” look.

Chimp Cuddle Pal

Photo: Mada

Easily the most baffling item on the list, the automaker recommends this Mazda maniac monkey as a “cuddle pal for the Mazda lover.”

All of the items featured in this list are exclusively available through the Mazda boutique dealerships, so give your local Mazda dealer a call if you really, really need a stuffed Mazda monkey in your life.