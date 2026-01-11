Mazda Launches CX-6e With 300-Mile Range and 195 kW Fast Charging to Rival Tesla Model Y

Revealed at the Brussels Motor Show, the all-electric CX-6e won’t be coming to the U.S., but marks a strategic leap forward for the Japanese automaker’s global EV ambitions.

After a slow start in electrification, Mazda is stepping into a crowded yet promising segment. The CX-6e arrives after the brand introduced the 6e sedan in Europe and China last year, and is being manufactured in China through Mazda’s joint venture with Changan Automobile. Its architecture is shared with the Changan Deepal S07, though Mazda has reshaped the design to match its own identity and styling philosophy.

Despite not being destined for the American market, the CX-6e plays a key role in Mazda’s global electrification strategy, particularly as competition stiffens in Europe. It will compete directly with EV heavyweights like the BMW iX3 and Audi Q4 e-tron, in addition to the Tesla Model Y.

Mazda CX-6e – © Mazda

Design That Aligns With Mazda’s Larger SUV Family

Mazda has made an effort to distinguish the CX-6e from its Chinese counterpart, giving it a more refined and brand-consistent design. The SUV features a clean and futuristic exterior, shaped by rounded body panels and minimal visual distractions. A full-width LED light bar connects the slim daytime running lights across the front, while a closed-off grille creates a modern, aerodynamic face.

The rear end is sculpted, with a sharply raked windshield and proportions reminiscent of larger Mazda models like the CX-60 and CX-90. These visual cues give the CX-6e a strong connection to the rest of the brand’s SUV lineup, helping it feel less like a rebadged Chinese platform and more like an original Mazda.

© Mazda

Battery, Charging, and Performance Specs

The CX-6e is equipped with a 78-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a WLTP range of 484 kilometers (around 300 miles). While this range trails behind the Tesla Model Y Long Range, which can travel up to 387 miles, it is comparable to the Audi Q4 e-tron.

One of the standout features is its charging capability. The CX-6e supports DC fast charging up to 195 kW, which allows a 10–80% charge in about 24 minutes under optimal conditions. It also offers 11 kW AC charging for use at home or work. These specs place it on solid footing in terms of real-world convenience.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor generating 255 horsepower (190 kW) and 214 pound-feet of torque. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in approximately 7.9 seconds, with a top speed of 115 mph. While not built for speed, the performance figures align with expectations for a family-oriented EV in this category.

Tech-Forward Interior With Minimalist Layout

Inside, the CX-6e continues its modern theme with a minimalist cabin dominated by a 26-inch widescreen display that spans across the dashboard. This screen serves dual roles, handling infotainment functions for the driver and entertainment for the front passenger. Physical buttons are nearly absent, reinforcing the car’s futuristic feel.

Mazda has integrated a built-in voice assistant that supports nine languages, alongside wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These features mark a significant step up from Mazda’s earlier infotainment systems and reflect the brand’s intent to compete not just on design, but on digital experience as well.

© Mazda

Despite these updates, the CX-6e won’t be part of Mazda’s U.S. plans. The company’s American strategy currently leans toward plug-in hybrids like the CX-70 and CX-90, and its only previous electric offering, the MX-30, was quietly discontinued in 2023. While Mazda has been testing an EV prototype in California, there’s no confirmation or timeline for a model like the CX-6e to reach American roads.