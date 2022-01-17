No Comments

10 Great Gearhead Documentaries on Kanopy for Car Lovers

Thousands of libraries across the country subscribe to the Kanopy streaming service and offer it free of charge to their members. If your local library is among them, all you need is your library card number to access more than 30,000 movies and documentaries on your TV, computer, or smartphone. Kanopy’s documentary selection is especially deep — and it includes a wide variety of titles you’ll want to watch if you love cars. Here’s a closer look at 10 of the best gearhead documentaries currently available to stream on Kanopy.

At the Drive-In (2017)

Drive-in movie theaters were once widespread across America, but now they’re few, far between, and struggling to survive. This documentary follows a group of persistent movie lovers and their fight to save a historic drive-in in rural Pennsylvania.

Being Evel (2015)

The legendary stuntman Evel Knievel captured the attention of the world with his death-defying motorcycle jumps. Incorporating exciting archival footage and interviews with those who knew him best, Being Evel explores all the highs and lows of his one-of-a-kind life and legendary feats.

Driving While Black (2020)

With the advent of the automobile, Black Americans could experience mobility in new ways — but danger was always around the corner, too. This documentary explores the history of how Black drivers claimed their freedom and faced down racism behind the wheel.

Havana Motor Club (2015)

Havana is home to a vibrant underground culture driven by classic hot rods and passionate street racers. This fascinating documentary introduces viewers to the city’s racing scene and its role in Cuba’s changing society.

The Last Race (2018)

The Last Race profiles the final remaining stock car track in Long Island, which was once a serious racing hotbed. Can Riverhead Raceway remain open and continue providing a home for the community’s passionate race drivers despite the many challenges it faces?

Racing Dreams (2009)

For youngsters with NASCAR aspirations, World Karting Association competition is a key stepping stone to big-time racing. This captivating documentary follows a girl and two boys through a season of WKA racing events as they pursue their dreams and face down challenges in life and on the track.

The Road Movie (2016)

Dashboard cameras are especially popular in Russia, and the footage they capture is the basis for this entertaining documentary. Pieced together entirely from dash-cam video, The Road Movie is a hypnotic and often shocking compilation of roadside scenery, vehicle crashes, and the extremes of human behavior.

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

Bursting with confidence and determination, Willy T. Ribbs blazed a dramatic trail as the first Black driver ever to test a Formula 1 car and compete in the Indianapolis 500. Uppity tells the story of how he broke down longstanding barriers in racing and made his presence felt on the track.

Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman (2015)

Paul Newman was best-known as one of the 20th century’s great movie stars, but he was also an excellent racecar driver. Winning explores the actor’s passion for racing and his decades as a competitive racer and team owner.

The 24 Hour War (2016)

Did the hit movie Ford v. Ferrari make you curious to know the entire true story? Start with this well-made documentary to learn about the key vehicles, personalities, and events that led to the two automakers’ legendary showdown at Le Mans in 1966.