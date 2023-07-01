No Comments

10 HBCU Students Will “Discover the Unexpected” This Summer

Photo: Chevrolet

For the seventh year in a row, Chevrolet has awarded Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students the “Discover the Unexpected” internship and will offer them the chance to work in the auto industry over the summer.

“Having support and opportunities during your college years is invaluable and will set you on a path of lifelong success,” said Terrence J, actor and ambassador for the DTU experience. “As a proud HBCU graduate, I am thrilled to collaborate with Chevrolet and the NNPA again to uplift the next generation of talented journalists, marketers and content creators.”

The 10 HBCU students that were selected will work in Detroit during a 10-week immersive internship that puts them at the forefront of the automotive world. They’ll learn about content creation, tech advancements, and marketing and communications during their internships.

In addition, the students will go on a group road trip to experience the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax. The latest iteration of the Trax is completely redesigned for its second generation, offering a sharp exterior with tons of high-end amenities in its cabin.

During the internship, which started on June 5 and ends on Aug. 11, will feature mentors — all HBCU graduates — that will provide guidance and insight to the students. To inspire current students even more, some former DTU recipients have made their way into the professional world with careers at GM. Raza El is joining GMC as an SUV and truck analyst while Ashley McJunkin joins Chevrolet as the Silverado assistant advertising marketing manager.

“DTU reinforces Chevrolet’s commitment to HBCUs, allowing students an opportunity to gain experience, mentorship and support to set themselves up for a successful future,” said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer at Chevrolet. “DTU helps us keep a finger on the pulse of the younger and more diverse buyers who will drive our future and strengthen the diversity of our marketing talent.”

The Discover the Unexpected internships are made possible by Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publication Association (NNPA). Each student will receive $18,000 for scholarships and stipends during the internship. In total, the two organizations have awarded more than $750,000 to HBCU students. You can learn more about Discover the Unexpected at its website.