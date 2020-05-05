No Comments

1,000-Horsepower Corvette ZORA Rumored by Leaked Documents

Photo: General Motors

The C8 Corvette has been one of the most anticipated vehicles in recent history. As a result, it’s no shock that this mid-engine marvel has been the subject of countless rumors. Recently, leaked Chevrolet documents revealed that the Corvette will eventually receive a hybrid model that will hit the 1,000-horsepower mark. These documents also state that the bowtie brand has suspended vehicle development efforts and pushed back the marque’s upcoming release dates by over a year in most cases. Here’s a rundown of what those documents allegedly detail.

Future C8 Corvette models

Photo: General Motors

Currently, the C8 Corvette exclusively boasts a 6.2-liter V8 engine that cranks out 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. While that’s impressive, Chevrolet has big plans for this innovative performance model.

For the 2023 model year, Chevy is slated to release the Z06. It’ll be powered by a 5.5-liter V8, capable of delivering 650 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Sport will make its triumphant return in 2024, bringing with it a 600-horsepower V8 that blows away the previous model’s 460-horsepower engine. Chevy plans on kicking things up a notch in 2025, with the ZR1 model that unleashes 850 horsepower and 825 lb-ft of torque. Those impressive numbers fall in line with other rumored reports.

However, the real showstopper is the ZORA, which is expected to debut in 2026. This mysterious nameplate was trademarked back in 2019, and the documents suggest that the ZORA will be a hybrid model that boasts a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 dynamo that can deliver 1,000 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. If this model comes to fruition, it’ll be the most powerful production Corvette ever to hit the streets.

While it’s a given that Chevrolet will eventually release more powerful models, the automaker hasn’t officially confirmed or denied any of these rumors at this time. Check back with The News Wheel for more information about future Corvette news.