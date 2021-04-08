No Comments

11 Simple Feng Shui Tips to Boost Your Car’s Chi

For as much time and effort you put into creating a soothing, peaceful environment in your home, that can quickly be undone when you leave your house and enter a car that immediately stresses you out. You might not have thought about it before, but it’s important that your car is a serene, supportive environment that eases your mood behind the wheel, rather than exacerbates it.

Although you can’t rearrange the seating in your car like you can with your bedroom furniture, there are simple things you can do to enhance the positive energy in your car by boosting your vehicle’s chi. Here are some simple vehicle feng shui tips.

Spring Is a Great Time to Rebalance: Here’s how to give your car a fresh start this season

Photo: The News Wheel

Clean the clutter

Like in your home, clutter creates stress, tension, and depression. Open the energy channels and create a free-flowing environment by cleaning the crap.

As the website Feng Shui for Real Life emphasizes, “The most important Feng Shui first step on the road to a harmonious environment in your car is to clear the clutter.” This also includes wiping the dashboard, vacuuming the floors, and scrubbing the seats.

Remember, messiness isn’t the natural state of your car; it comes from neglect.

Photo: The News Wheel

Wash the windows

Windows are an important part of feng shui, so keeping the glass (and mirrors) clean and clear will not only enhance your visibility on the road but also allow for more sunshine and natural energy to reach you while you’re driving. Here are some tips for streak-free, spotless windows.

Photo: The News Wheel

Scrub it

A dirty car is not attractive to walk up to and enter, which will immediately put you in a state of unease. Take time to wash your car regularly, making it something you find appealing and attractive to own and be seen in. You can easily wash it off at home whenever it gets dirty following our guide.

Photo: The News Wheel

Fix the problems

If there’s a warning light you’ve been neglecting or an odd noise you’ve been ignoring, you need to relieve yourself of that stress by getting your vehicle fixed. Having your car in smooth running condition will save you from the stress of worry and being pestered by car problems. Read our advice on what to do when the check engine light illuminates.

Photo: The News Wheel

Open the windows

Even better than clean windows are no windows. Feel at one with nature by rolling down your windows, buying a car with a sunroof, or driving a convertible. The less you isolate yourself from nature while riding in the car, the better.

And while you’re at it, pick less crowded, more scenic routes that circumvent noisy, dirty areas of dense traffic.

Name it

Creating a personal bond with your vehicle will boost the energy you feel being in it and will motivate you to take better care of it. According to Forbes, “Giving a name to your car is one way to encourage a strong connection to your vehicle.”

National Name Your Car Day takes place every year, but you don’t have to wait until October to partake in the tradition.

Photo: The News Wheel

Pick better music

Forget angry talk radio and vapid Top 20 hits. Listening to relaxing, positive music while driving can really enhance your mood. Stick with music with positive messages or instrumental compositions that avoid dissonant sounds.

Photo: The News Wheel

Spread super smells

Fill your car with soothing smells using natural incense that’s safe for in-vehicle use — or an essential oil diffuser. Even air fresheners with soothing, natural scents will help enhance the olfactory experience in your car. Avoid using any that use harsh, artificial chemicals.

Car Having Problems? Here’s how you should determine whether to fix or replace it

Photo: The News Wheel

Drink water

Keep connected to the elements and remain hydrated by keeping a bottle of fresh water on hand while you drive. It’s good for your health and your mood.

Park better

Where you leave your car has a big impact on the energy it absorbs. Opt for natural surroundings like trees and grass over negative influences like trash bins and broken-down cars.

When you park your car at home, face it away from your house. Why? Hipster Feng Shui explains, “Parking your car directly facing your home creates sha or ‘killing’ energy. It is best to avoid parking your car such that it directly faces your home.”

Photo: The News Wheel

Carry a token

Pick a crystal, patron saint (like Our Lady of the Highways), or personal memento to keep with you — even if you have it in your glove box for most of the time. And if you have a favorite, lucky color, surround yourself with it in your car. Give yourself something to personally connect with when you’re feeling stressed, lost, or confused.

In this time of heightened anxiety, it’s worthwhile to make your drives less stressful. Practice effective feng shui in your vehicle to have a more optimistic, energized outlook.