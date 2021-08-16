1 Comment

15 Career Ideas for People Who Love Cars

If you’re a recent graduate looking for a line of work or an exhausted employee who’s worn down by the daily grind, turn your passion for cars into a career. The automotive industry is filled with fascinating, motivating opportunities that involve all types of vehicles in many different ways. Here are some career suggestions for people who love cars.

Are You a College Student? Here are the top used car models recommended for young adults

1. Driver

Photo: The News Wheel

The job market is filled with possibilities for those who love being behind the wheel, such as stunt drivers in movies/television, professional race car drivers, truck drivers, Amazon deliverers, taxi drivers, and valets. Turn your love of driving into a full-time pursuit by becoming a pro. You never know what you’ll end up driving!

2. Car salesperson

Surround yourself with the newest production models coming off the assembly line by working for a dealership that sells your favorite brand. You’ll share your knowledge with customers connect them with the model that fits their needs. You can also work at an auto parts store providing customers with car parts to solve their problems. And if you get a business degree, you might be able to manage a store.

3. Mechanic

Get down and dirty by digging into vehicles. If you’re a problem solver who knows their way around an engine, consider a job at a dealership service center, local garage, or municipal garage servicing city vehicles. If you enjoy it, earn a degree or certification to become a specialized technician. If you’re an entrepreneur, you could make a living customizing cars the way you envision them!

4. Industry journalist

Photo: The News Wheel

Whether you prefer the written word (like we at The News Wheel do) or being part of spoken media, car enthusiasts with a vast knowledge and discerning eye make great journalists. Join an online automotive blog or news site, or look for positions as a media commentator on a YouTube channel, satellite radio channel, or television channel. Or, start your own and see where it takes you!

Are You Shopping for Your First Car? Here’s some financial advice from the experts

5. Automotive marketer

Even automobiles have a creative side! If you have a knack for standing out and making an impression — whether socially or through your visual design — you could contribute work to marketing campaigns for automakers, dealerships, service providers, or after-market companies. Spread the word as a press representative, create banners for digital marketing, or manage social media accounts — it’s an up-and-coming online field!

6. Vehicle restorer

The vehicles of yesteryear deserve to be preserved, and you could be the one to do it! If you have a keen attention to detail and prefer quality over quantity, you might feel at home working on restoring a classic car to its former glory.

7. Statistician

Industry studies rely on the expertise of statisticians who collect and analyze data to identify trends. In fact, the design and development of tomorrow’s vehicles depend on attentive statisticians determining where the market is headed and how companies can improve their products.

8. Accountant

Number-crunching is an often-overlooked but important job in any business, including in this industry. Find a position in an automotive-related company where the figures you work with bring you close to the vehicles you love.

9. Game developer

Photo: The News Wheel

Bring your real-life love of cars to the virtual world by designing and programming racing video games. Adapt your favorite car or create a brand new one — and drive it wherever you want! The possibilities are endless if you create virtual simulations.

10. Model

Photo: The News Wheel

You’ve no doubt seen models at automotive expos showing off the latest vehicles, but have you ever considered if this would be a good fit for you? Travel around the country to promote the latest cars by talking with attendees as major expos or be photographed in car advertisements. It’s a glamorous profession that many people envy!

11. Automotive historian

Photo: The News Wheel

Have a mind for trivia? If you know a lot about a certain car’s history or have followed a brand for years, you probably have a head full of knowledge that needs to be preserved. Use your know-how to become a resource expert, consultant, author, or archivist who collectis and catalogs important items.

12. Designer

Want to create precise drawing skills to draft the look of a new model? Or use physics calculations to engineer a working prototype? Automakers need designers to help create their products. Imagine what an impact you could have on the future by designing the next big model!

13. Assembly worker

Cheerful handsome bearded Black man factory worker in gloves crossing arms on chest

Your car goes through a long process before you purchase it, and much of its existence is due to the hard work of assembly workers who meticulously build cars day in and day out in an assembly plant. It may sound like repetitius work, but it’s because of these workers that cars are built at phenomenally productive rates.

14. Car cleaner/detailer

It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it! Keep cars in pristine condition, whether as a car wash operator, a janitor at a car museum, or detailing luxury cars owned by wealthy executives to ensure their beauty doesn’t fade. In this job, it’s all about the elbow grease and the details.

15. Teacher

Many technical colleges and universities offer degrees and certification programs proctored by knowledgeable car experts. If you enjoy sharing your knowledge and would enjoy a teaching job that’s in a hands-on shop, look into the requirements for teaching automotive classes to tomorrow’s industry leaders.

Keep in mind that you might not find your ideal career right away. It may take time exploring your options and learning about the industry before you find a job you enjoy. Don’t despair if you don’t get the job you want right away; the automotive industry is always evolving and flucctuating, so keep on truckin’!