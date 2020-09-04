No Comments

150 New Workers will Meet Demand at VW Chattanooga

150 new hires will help bring ID.4 production to the U.S.

Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen is currently preparing for massive changes and exciting updates. As 2020 heads into its final stretch, the automaker is getting ready to unleash new vehicles for 2001. Among these is the highly anticipated ID.4 electric SUV, which will begin production on U.S. soil early next year. Naturally, meeting the demand for new vehicles — and continuing the necessary manufacturing upgrades that will allow for EV production — are both top priorities at the company. To that end, VW has just announced an ambitious plan to expand its work force. 150 new workers will be hired to meet demand at the Chattanooga, Tennessee, production plant.

Chattanooga’s 150 new workers

Volkswagen Chattanooga will be ground zero for the company’s U.S. EV production. In order to supply North American drivers with ID.4s by next year, VW must convert the plant for EV production. New equipment, new buildings, and a redesigned assembly line will be necessary for making VW’s ambitious plans a reality.

In order to prepare the plant while still keeping up on day-to-day production, the plant is set to receive 150 new workers before the end of the year. As of today, VW has begun accepting applications. The positions will mostly be for second and third shifts, and will not require applicants to be associated with an employment contractor.

“We must grow our team to meet the increasing demand for our vehicles, but also to begin preparations for electric vehicle assembly,” says President and Chief Executive of Volkswagen Chattanooga, Tom du Plessis. “Our goal is to extend at least 10 job offers every week for the remainder of the year.”

Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs around 3,800 workers. Their output includes the most recent iterations of the Atlas and the Passat. The ID.4 — currently scheduled for an official reveal later this month — will roll off the Chattanooga assembly line in early 2021.