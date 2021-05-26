No Comments

2 Chevy Models Make US News’ List of Cheapest EVs in 2021

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

When electric vehicles first hit the market, options were limited and prices were high. Each year, more automakers are manufacturing more EVs, so choices have increased, helping prices go down. If the price has been a barrier to your adoption of an eco-friendly vehicle, you’ll appreciate U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Cheapest EVs in 2021, which features two Chevrolet models — the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

“We’ve pored over our rankings to find every new battery-electric car with a starting price of around $50,000 or less. However, most of the cars on our list have an MSRP between $30,000 and $40,000,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt has an MSRP of $36,500, and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV features an MSRP of $33,000.

2021 Chevrolet Bolt

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt offers a 259-mile range, a sporty look, and a hatchback design that optimizes space for passengers and cargo. Although the 2021 Bolt earned praised from Loveday for its “energetic acceleration and confident handling” and pricing, it received negative reviews for its stiff seats and required extra cost for DC fast charging.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

A brand-new entry into the EV world is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. It takes its cues from the Bolt EV but projects a new look.

“The EUV is essentially a crossover version of the Bolt hatchback. Think Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, similar concept,” according to Loveday.

Just like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the 2022 Bolt EUV earned kudos for its responsive performance, but the new crossover also earned notice for its suspension system, sporty handling, comfortable seats, a decent amount of space for cargo, and premium materials in the cabin.