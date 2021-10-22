2 Chevy Models Make US News’ List of Most Reliable SUVs
A full-size, three-row SUV delivers the space you need for your large family and their gear but finding one that is reliable can be complicated. So, the editors at U.S. News & World Report vetted three-row SUVs and put together a list of the Most Reliable 3-Row SUVs in 2021. Two Chevrolet models made the list — the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
2021 Chevrolet Suburban
The large and in charge full-size Suburban has been the go-to full-size SUV for large families for years. Its dependable, capable performance and cavernous cargo space make it a family favorite for road trips and daily drives.
“Redesigned in 2021, the Chevrolet Suburban boasts a roomy cabin with seating for nine and class-leading cargo space. With family-friendly features and a Great predicted reliability rating, the Suburban was named our 2021 Best Large SUV for Families award winner,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse isn’t as big as the Suburban, but it’s still a spacious, capable SUV that accommodates eight. The 2021 Traverse offers a maximum cargo space of 98.2 cubic feet of space, and when properly equipped, it can tow a maximum weight of 5,000 pounds. The 3.6-liter V6 engine pairs to a nine-speed automatic transmission to deliver EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. The Driver Mode Selector allows you to adapt the SUV’s performance and control with a selection of modes — front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, off-road, and tow/haul.
“Placing near the top of our midsize SUV ranking is the Chevrolet Traverse, one of the roomiest models in the class. It also boasts high safety scores, a Great predicted reliability rating, and a capable V6 engine,” according to Trop.
If reliability is important to you, consider the 2021 Suburban or 2021 Traverse as your next family hauler.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.