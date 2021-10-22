No Comments

2 Chevy Models Make US News’ List of Most Reliable SUVs

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

A full-size, three-row SUV delivers the space you need for your large family and their gear but finding one that is reliable can be complicated. So, the editors at U.S. News & World Report vetted three-row SUVs and put together a list of the Most Reliable 3-Row SUVs in 2021. Two Chevrolet models made the list — the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

The large and in charge full-size Suburban has been the go-to full-size SUV for large families for years. Its dependable, capable performance and cavernous cargo space make it a family favorite for road trips and daily drives.

“Redesigned in 2021, the Chevrolet Suburban boasts a roomy cabin with seating for nine and class-leading cargo space. With family-friendly features and a Great predicted reliability rating, the Suburban was named our 2021 Best Large SUV for Families award winner,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The Traverse isn’t as big as the Suburban, but it’s still a spacious, capable SUV that accommodates eight. The 2021 Traverse offers a maximum cargo space of 98.2 cubic feet of space, and when properly equipped, it can tow a maximum weight of 5,000 pounds. The 3.6-liter V6 engine pairs to a nine-speed automatic transmission to deliver EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. The Driver Mode Selector allows you to adapt the SUV’s performance and control with a selection of modes — front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, off-road, and tow/haul.

“Placing near the top of our midsize SUV ranking is the Chevrolet Traverse, one of the roomiest models in the class. It also boasts high safety scores, a Great predicted reliability rating, and a capable V6 engine,” according to Trop.

If reliability is important to you, consider the 2021 Suburban or 2021 Traverse as your next family hauler.