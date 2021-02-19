No Comments

2 FCA Models Rank in KBB’s List of 10 Coolest Cars for 2021

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Photo: FCA

Thrilling performance and adventure-ready DNA are just two reasons why the 2021 Dodge Challenger and 2021 Jeep Wrangler, respectively, made Kelley Blue Book’s list of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 for 2021. The two FCA models also deliver unique, signature designs, intense powertrains, and a road-trip-ready attitude that impresses drivers of all ages.

2021 Dodge Challenger

“The Dodge Challenger’s bold lines and tough stance scream muscle car before you even hear the engine. However, the Challenger doesn’t just stay true to the original 1970s model with its good looks — it has awesome performance to back up its head-turning style,” according to KBB writer Allyson Harwood.

The exterior of the 2021 Challenger offers plenty of customization options and packages. Go “old-school cool” with the available SHAKER Package or sleek and sophisticated with the available T/A Package. Other noteworthy design elements include dual stripes on the hood, a satin black painted hood, Scat Pack strip, or Blacktop Stripe.

The 2021 Dodge Challenger boasts a starting MSRP of $28,295.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

2021 Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler screams rugged capability and has been the go-to vehicle for outdoor adventurers for years. The 2021 model, though, adds luxurious elements to make roughing it less rough.

“This generation of the Wrangler is the most civilized to date, with available leather seats, intuitive infotainment, and the quietest interior yet. While the model has evolved, at its core it continues to be an off-road icon with legendary capability, and it’s more popular than ever,” Harwood adds.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler features a starting MSRP of $28,315.

If you are eager to up the cool factor in the car you drive, the Dodge Challenger and Wrangler offer eye-catching designs, a range of powertrains, and spirited fun-to-drive performances.