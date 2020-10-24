No Comments

2 FCA Trucks Earn Praise from US News for Luxurious Cabins

2020 Ram 1500 Limited interior

Photo: FCA

Who says pickup trucks should only be utilitarian? You deserve a little luxury when you’re heading to the worksite, hauling equipment, or getting away on a road trip. According to U.S. News & World Report, if you’re looking to elevate your pickup truck, two FCA trucks should be on your shortlist — the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon and the 2020 Ram 1500 Limited, which took the top spot in the pub’s list of the 12 Pickup Trucks with the Most Luxurious Interiors in 2020.

Available Now: 2021 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500 Limited

The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited earned an interior score of 9.4 out of 10 from the pub.

“Even in its lower-tier trims, the Ram 1500 stands out from the competition in terms of cabin quality. Ram put far more effort into their redesigned truck than many competitors, and it shows,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer George Kennedy.

Kennedy noted that the Ram 1500 has many features that attribute to its luxurious interior including the class-leading 12-inch touch screen, massive dual-panel sunroof, front seats with ventilation and heating, heated steering wheel, and leather upholstery. The dark woodgrain panels add to the sophisticated design and wireless device charging satisfies your need for modern connectivity tech.

2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon earned a U.S. News Interior score of 8.5 out of 10.

“The Gladiator Rubicon is not only the most off-road-capable trim, but it also features the most upscale interior,” according to Kennedy thanks to the model’s available dark saddle-leather interior option.

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Gladiator

Kennedy also praised the user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system. The interface features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Since it’s a Jeep, you also have a long list of accessories, customization features, and packages to make your Jeep Gladiator all your own.