No Comments

2017 Chevy Bolt EV Topped Best Used Electric Cars List

The 2017 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Electric vehicles tend to cost more than their gas-powered counterparts, and this is why it’s often worth buying used if you’re looking to make the switch to EVs. U.S. News & World Report recently created a list of The Best Used Electric Cars to consider, and it included the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Another Accolade Under Its Belt: Roadshow names the Bolt EV one of the best electric cars

Why did U.S. News choose the 2017 Bolt EV?

Photo: General Motors

The 2017 Bolt EV earned an overall score of 8.9 points out of 10 from the media company, landing it in the top spot of The Best Used Electric Cars list. The car was brand new for the 2017 model year, and you’ll find that much about this car has remained the same up until the 2021 model year.

U.S. News was impressed by the 2017 Bolt EV’s maximum driving range of 238 miles. Its powertrain reaches 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque as well as allows the car to go 0 to 60 mph in under 7 seconds.

On the inside, the media company notes that the Bolt EV isn’t as nice as its competitors, but it is spacious and has a variety of practical amenities. It comes standard with automatic climate control, ambient lighting, six-way manual front-row seats, and 60/40 split-folding second-row seats. On the Premier trim, it also features leather appointments, heated seating, and a heated steering wheel.

The Bolt EV has a 10.2-inch infotainment touch screen as well, coming with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You can also charge your phone using two USB ports and opt for a Wi-Fi hotspot in order to stream content.

More Used Cars to Check Out: The top used Chevy models

The 2017 Chevy Bolt EV is selling for an average price of $20,111 to $21,459. U.S. News recommends choosing a model with available DC fast-charging so you can spend the least amount of time charging on a road trip.