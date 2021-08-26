No Comments

2019 Chevy Malibu Named One of the Best Used Hybrid Cars

The 2019 Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

Although hybrid cars cost more than traditional cars when new, they have much closer pricing when used. If you’re searching for a more affordable and eco-friendly car, take a look at the models on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 12 Best Used Hybrid Cars in 2021. The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid was one of the models to gain recognition on this list.

Benefits of Buying Used: Why choose a used model over a new one

Why did the Malibu Hybrid make the list?

Photo: Chevrolet

Every car on the list is either a 2018 or 2019 model, can be purchased as a certified pre-owned model, and received high U.S. News overall scores. The 2019 Malibu Hybrid earned a U.S. News score of 8.3 points out of 10.

Chevy only offered the Malibu Hybrid through the 2019 model year, so the newer models just have gas engines. With the hybrid powertrain, the Malibu gets an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined, requiring few gas station stops. U.S. News noted that the car is easy to drive, offering convenient handling and steering.

The media company also found the Malibu Hybrid to be roomy. It can fit five people inside and features standard cloth seats or available leather seats with heating capabilities. And its trunk offers 11.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

The standard Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System features an 8-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. A six-speaker sound system and Wi-Fi hotspot capability also come standard for added connectivity.

The Malibu Hybrid only has a few standard safety tools like Teen Driver and the rearview camera. However, according to U.S. News, you can find a used model with available technologies such as Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking.

More on the Malibu: Check out the top features of the 2020 model

The 2019 Chevy Malibu Hybrid and other models on the 12 Best Used Hybrid Cars in 2021 show that you don’t need to pay an arm and a leg to have a high-quality hybrid.