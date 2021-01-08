No Comments

New Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang Gets 825 HP

New Carroll Shelby Signature Series is a beast

Photo: Ford

If you’re looking for something to do with your most recent stimulus payment, Shelby American has an idea for you. For just $127,795, you can be one of 50 lucky ducks to get a 2020-21 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang. Oh, you’d need 213 stimulus payments to cover that? Okay, well maybe you want to dig a little bit deeper. Well, for 825 horsepower, you’re probably gonna wanna if you can.

Carroll Shelby Signature Series like a fighter in a tux

The Carroll Shelby Signature Series uses the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT and pairs it with a custom Edelbrock supercharger. The result is 825 horsepower, eclipsing the ridonkulous Mustang Shelby GT500 and its 760 horses. On top of that, this thing gets a Borla exhaust, MagneRide, Brembo brakes, and a ram air hood that looks fierce AF.

Other upgrades included with the Carroll Shelby Signature Series package include a unique front fascia with ducts and grilles focused on superior air cooling. Adding to its aerodynamic profile are an exclusive rear diffuser, spoiler, and tail panel. You can also opt for a Wide Body package that makes the whole thing look even more aggressive.

“The limited edition 2020/2021 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang is the ultimate combination of exceptional design and amazing brawn,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “From its refined yet functional styling to its poised handling and awesome power, along with its performance capabilities, this Shelby is the automotive equivalent to a champion fighter that looks as good in a tux as in the ring.”

So it’s like the Sugar Ray Robinson of Mustangs? Now that’s something we can all get behind.

Smooth like Jack Johnson

Photo: Ford

Nimble like Muhammad Ali

Photo: Ford

Wheels like Real Deal Holyfield Photo: Ford

Shelby American is only offering 50 examples of the 2020-21 Carroll Shelby Signature Series in North America. So, you know, act fast if it sounds like your speed. Each is memorialized in the Shelby Registry, so you’ll be part of Shelby history if you get your hands on one. Just need 212 more stimulus payments and you’re good to go!

