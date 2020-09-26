No Comments

2020 Cherokee Named to Cars.com Best New Cars for Car Seats List

2020 Jeep Cherokee

SUVs are family-friendly models because they offer ample cabin space for your kids, their stuff, and most importantly their car seats. Whether it is a rear-facing infant car seat, a forward-facing child seat, convertible model, or booster seat you are wrangling into the backseat, you will find that A) they take up a lot of space and 2) installing one can be frustratingly complicated. So, the car seat certified technicians at Cars.com did some research for you to help make car seat installation less stressful.

Award-winner: Jeep Cherokee named Cars.com Most American Vehicle

They reviewed 2020 models to how easy it is to find and secure the car seat tethers. Plus, they actually installed a range of car seats to determine this year’s honor roll for car seat checks, and the Jeep Cherokee got an A.

“Its two sets of lower Latch anchors are exposed, rather than hidden between the back and bottom seat cushions. Three tether anchors sit on the base of the seatback; they are clearly marked for easy connection. The lightly bolstered backseat helped all our car seats find the right fit,” reports Cars.com writer Jennifer Newman.

With eight available trim levels — Limited, North Edition, Trailhawk, Latitude Plus, Latitude, Latitude Lux, Altitude, High Altitude, and Upland — the 2020 Jeep Cherokee gives you plenty of options to personalize your family’s driving comfort and experience. No matter the trim level though, you will appreciate that the 2020 Jeep Cherokee, when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, is a Top Safety Pick of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Available Now: 2020 Jeep Cherokee

And, for times you need to distract your kids with their favorite song or audiobook, you can turn up the volume on the available Alpine Premium Audio System in the 2020 Cherokee. The nine speakers, 8-inch subwoofer, and 12-channel 506-watt amplifier should do the trick. If it is all about the journey, you might as well make it as fun as possible.