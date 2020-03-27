No Comments

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Earns Automobile All Star Status

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette has been getting positive attention and accolades before it hit the road. The latest praise comes from Automobile magazine, which just listed it as one of its All Stars for the year.

Redefining the Sports Car: Mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is first of its kind

Lauded for its impressive value and intense performance, the 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette easily captivated the Automobile jurors over its three days of testing.

“The nearly instant-on torque from the 6.2-liter V8 means you’re never left wanting for thrust, the quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission bangs out upshifts with authority, and the steering feel, while not telepathic, is still abundantly communicative,” writes Automobile.com writer Nelson Ireson.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette power

The power behind the 2020 Chevy Corvette is the all-new 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine. When equipped with the Z51 performance package, it generates 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. You’ll hit 60 miles per hour in a blink of an eye, or approximately 2.9 seconds. Without the package, you’ll still tear up the road with the strength of 490 horses and a torque rating of 456 lb-ft. A rear hatch window allows a clear view of the V8 engine, providing a distinct look to this powerhouse.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette connectivity tech

The 2020 Corvette is well-equipped to dominate the road. On the inside, it features tech you need to stay on track and entertained. Available tech includes Enhanced Navigation with 3-D view, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection, and a 14-speaker audio system from Bose Performance Series.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette price

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette delivers a ton of power and advanced tech. The car designed for drivers boasts a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $58,900.

The Corvette C8 was also honored as MotorTrend’s Car of the Year 2020, the 2020 North American Car of the Year, and listed as one of Car and Driver’s 10Best.

