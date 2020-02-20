New 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Xtreme Produces 445 horsepower
Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled a new package called the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Xtreme. This truck contains a plethora of enhancements including a supercharged engine that makes for a powerful performance.
Exciting features of the Colorado Xtreme
Specialty Vehicle Engineering, a tuning company based in New Jersey, gave the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Xtreme a supercharged variant of the 3.6-liter LGZ V6 engine, which reaches 455 horsepower and 435 lb-ft of torque. This is a sizeable increase from the 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine currently available for the Colorado, and it’s made possible, in part, by its centrifugal supercharger paired to an air-to-water intercooler system.
The company also altered the suspension for the Colorado Xtreme so that it now is 5 inches lower in the rear and 2 inches lower in the front. New carbon-ceramic brake pads and performance front brake rotors are included. Plus, you can opt for a heavy-duty traction bar and a heavy-duty rear sway bar for control on and off the road.
On the exterior of the truck, you’ll find 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, Xtreme exterior logos and badges, a composite hood insert, and a custom dual exhaust. Inside the cabin, there’s a numbered plaque, premium floor mats, and red embroidered Xtreme logos incorporated into the headrests. You can also add a custom seat trim package to the front and rear rows for a bold look that can complement both the Cocoa Dune and Black interior colors.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering currently has the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Xtreme available to order for four-wheel-drive and two-wheel-drive models. No matter the factory color of your pickup, you can conveniently add the upgrade package to your Colorado whether you drive the extended cab or crew cab version.
