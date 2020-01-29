No Comments

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Named North American Car of the Year

Photo: Chevrolet

Wowing a panel of expert judges, the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray recently drove away with the prestigious 2020 North American Car of the Year award.

This eighth-generation model is Chevrolet’s most advanced Corvette ever. It boasts a supercar-style mid-engine design, thrilling performance, and an abundance of sophisticated features.

The entry-level Corvette can tap into 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. With the available Z51 Performance Package, those specs rise to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. A Z51-equipped Corvette can also blast 0-60 mph in an eye-popping 2.8 seconds.

Even better, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is priced to be accessible, unlike the typical supercar. The base trim bears an MSRP of under $60,000, placing ownership in reach for a broader range of buyers.

Photo: Chevrolet

“The 2020 Corvette represents a new era for the iconic brand,” said Lauren Fix, president of North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year. “The excitement has been overwhelming. From a journalist’s perspective, this is one of the best-built GM products that exemplifies what it means to be the North American Car of the Year.”

The North American Car of the Year is named annually by a panel of 50 automotive journalists. These judges evaluate dozens of vehicles based on criteria like innovation, performance, technology, design, and value.

“It’s humbling to be selected for this award by such an impressive jury of automotive journalists,” said Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer. “Our team poured our hearts and souls into this vehicle, and to see such an overwhelmingly positive reception makes it all worthwhile. We are sure our customers will love the new Corvette as much as these jurors and we can’t wait to get them behind the wheel.”

That wait won’t last much longer for buyers who pre-ordered the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Production starts next month, and deliveries will follow soon after that.

