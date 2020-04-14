No Comments

2020 Chevy Bolt Ranks on Kiplinger’s 10 Best Cars for Senior Drivers List

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re an older driver, visibility, accessibility, and intuitive tech are likely a few of your priorities when shopping for a new vehicle. You might also want to consider the top 10 vehicles Kiplinger recently ranked as excellent for seniors. The 2020 Chevy Bolt secured a deserving place on this list.

Kiplinger’s criteria for the ranking

Safety, accessibility, and electrification are just a few reasons that the 2020 Bolt ranked highly on Kiplinger’s list

Getty image from NLM Flickr

Kiplinger used specific criteria when evaluating different models for “The 10 Best Cars for Senior Drivers” list. All vehicles in the top 10 ranked high in the areas of visibility, accessibility, headlight performance, active safety features, and controls. For instance, the publication looked at whether or not a vehicle had a traditional shift lever to adjust gears rather than a pushbutton or toggle switch design. The top models also did well in the categories of affordability, reliability, and performance.

The strengths of the 2020 Chevy Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

The Kiplinger team commended the 2020 Chevy Bolt for its accessibility thanks to its tall seating position, big doors, and flat floor which makes it easy to enter and exit the vehicle without tripping over the sill. The radio and climate system have the conventional knobs and buttons that you’re familiar with.

They also noted the Bolt for its electric design, praising its EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on just one charge. It’s a great choice particularly if you’re a snowbird who keeps a car stored in your second home’s garage. With the Bolt, you don’t need to worry about gas going bad since there’s no internal-combustion engine.

Not sure which Bolt trim to go with? Kiplinger recommends the Premier version outfitted with the Driver Confidence II package. Also available on the LT trim, this safety suite includes IntelliBeam headlamps, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

