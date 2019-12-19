No Comments

2020 Chevy Equinox Ranks in Consumer Reports’ Top 5 of Quietest Compact SUVs

Photo: Chevrolet

Sometimes tuning out the world is a reason to get behind the wheel. Even on your daily commute, a quiet cabin is instrumental to starting and ending your day on a calmer note. But, how is that possible if the cabin does little to banish road noise?

If you’re looking to keep road noise from infiltrating your car’s cabin, you should get behind the wheel of the 2020 Chevy Equinox. According to GM Authority writer Jonathan Lopez, the experts at Consumer Reports consider the Equinox’s cabin to be exceptionally quiet, landing it in their top five for quietest compact SUVs.

According to Lopez, “Consumer Reports describes the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox as ‘one of the roomiest compact SUVs available,’ adding that it had a ‘subdued engine hum, and there’s little road and wind noise. We found that the ride absorbed bumps and pavement imperfections quite well. Handling is responsive and secure.”

The Active Noise Cancellation tech in the 2020 Chevy Equinox banishes road and engine noise and the well-appointed cabin provides comfy seating for five. An available eight-way power driver seat delivers customized support while the available heated driver and front passenger seats offer warmth on chilly days. The available dual-zone automatic climate control helps keep everyone content and the available perforated leather-appointed seat trim adds comfort and sophistication to the cabin.

The standard 1.5-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission to generate 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque. For more power, drivers should upgrade to the available 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission that generates 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.