2020 Chevy Impala Named Best Large Car For The Money By US News

The 2019 Chevrolet Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

After compiling automotive experts’ reviews, editor rankings, reliability and safety data, Vincentric’s tally of five-year total ownership costs, and TrueCar pricing, the editors at U.S. News & World Report named the 2020 Chevrolet Impala as the Best Large Car for the Money.

“A big, comfortable car does not have to break the bank, and the 2020 Chevrolet Impala proves this with its competitive starting price,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Sharifi. “This large car also provides a serene driving experience, with an agreeable ride and controlled handling.”

The 2020 Chevy Impala, which is available at two trim levels — LT and Premier — delivers a powerful performance thanks to its 3.6-liter V6 engine expertly paired to a responsive six-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is rated at 305 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque. The 2020 Impala earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 28 mpg on the highway and a 19 mpg rating in the city.

The cabin is well-equipped with advanced entertainment tech that allows drivers to easily sync their smartphone and its favorite apps and music playlists via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which can be manipulated through the user-friendly 8-inch touch screen of the Chevrolet Infotainment System. A Wi-Fi hotspot allows drivers to protect their data.

Safety tech is also innovative on the 2020 Chevy Impala, and it shows with the 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score for safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Greater peace of mind is delivered to drivers who opt for available assist systems including Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control-Advanced, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert. A Rear Vision Camera, 10 airbags, and Brake Assist are standard.