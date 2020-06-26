No Comments

2020 Chevy Traverse Offers Highly-Rated Infotainment System

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Infotainment technology ranks as one of the most important features for drivers looking for a new ride. Why? Because a user-friendly, intuitive, and advanced system opens up entertainment options while providing practical assistance with navigation. The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse features such an innovative system, and according to the experts at U.S. News & World Report, it is one of the 12 Cars with the Best Infotainment Systems in 2020.

Drive in Comfort: 2020 Chevrolet Traverse named the Most Comfortable SUV

“It’s important to note that you don’t necessarily need to spend the big bucks to get a vehicle with a highly rated infotainment interface,” notes U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday. “In fact, while there are certainly exceptions, many luxury cars’ high-tech systems actually receive more negative reviews than the straightforward technology found in less expensive vehicles.”

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse earned a high spot in the U.S. News’ ranking with a USN Overall Score of 8.0 out of 10. Praised for its Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a standard 7-inch touch screen, which features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, the Traverse allows seamless connectivity while on the go. You can upgrade to an 8-inch touch screen. Navigation assistance is available on the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Every row in the Chevy Traverse boasts USB ports, allowing you and your passengers a chance to connect compatible devices. Another feature that will help keep your passengers content even on long drives in the 2020 Traverse is the available rear-seat entertainment system. It features dual 8-inch diagonal screens and two pairs of wireless headphones.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Traverse

The user-friendly infotainment system in the 2020 Chevy Traverse will help keep you and your passengers connected and entertained. It is not fussy or complicated but offers the advanced systems and features you need.