 Added on December 23, 2019  The News Wheel
No Comments

2020 Corvette C8 Matches Lamborghini Huracan’s Lap Time

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

The 2020 Corvette has gleaned a lot of attention this past year, for its stylish aesthetic, well-equipped interior, and stunning performance. Now it adds one more achievement to the mix: matching the Nurburgring lap time of its Lamborghini rival.

Extra Coverage: Get more peace of mind with an extended warranty

The stats

According to a Muscles Cars & Trucks report, the C8 recently nailed a Nurburgring lap time of 7:28.3. That’s level with the Lamborghini Huracan, which holds a current Nurburgring lap time of 7:28 flat. Granted, GM has yet to confirm the legitimacy of this alleged lap time. But still, it’s an impressive feat for the American-made brand. 

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

An affordable supercar

The C8’s Lamborghini-equivalent track speed isn’t the only reason to choose it over the Huracan. Here are just a few of the Chevy model’s other draws that make it a rewarding choice. 

  • At under $60K, the base price of the 2020 Corvette is approximately a quarter of the price of an entry-level 2020 Huracan model.
  • It has a 0-60 mph acceleration rate of 2.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package.
  • It delivers an engaging driving experience, thanks to standard infotainment perks such as a 10-speaker Bose sound system, Near Field Communication system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an 8-inch touch screen. 
  • Convenient features include eight-way power-adjustable leather bucket seats, heated side mirrors, remote start, keyless ignition and entry, and dual-zone automatic climate control. 

To learn more about the 2020 C8 Corvette, check out the model overview here

Safe Travels for 2020: Signs that it’s time for an oil change