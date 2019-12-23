No Comments

2020 Corvette C8 Matches Lamborghini Huracan’s Lap Time

The 2020 Corvette has gleaned a lot of attention this past year, for its stylish aesthetic, well-equipped interior, and stunning performance. Now it adds one more achievement to the mix: matching the Nurburgring lap time of its Lamborghini rival.

The stats

According to a Muscles Cars & Trucks report, the C8 recently nailed a Nurburgring lap time of 7:28.3. That’s level with the Lamborghini Huracan, which holds a current Nurburgring lap time of 7:28 flat. Granted, GM has yet to confirm the legitimacy of this alleged lap time. But still, it’s an impressive feat for the American-made brand.

An affordable supercar

The C8’s Lamborghini-equivalent track speed isn’t the only reason to choose it over the Huracan. Here are just a few of the Chevy model’s other draws that make it a rewarding choice.

At under $60K, the base price of the 2020 Corvette is approximately a quarter of the price of an entry-level 2020 Huracan model.

It has a 0-60 mph acceleration rate of 2.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package.

It delivers an engaging driving experience, thanks to standard infotainment perks such as a 10-speaker Bose sound system, Near Field Communication system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an 8-inch touch screen.

Convenient features include eight-way power-adjustable leather bucket seats, heated side mirrors, remote start, keyless ignition and entry, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

