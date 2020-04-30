No Comments

2020 Corvette Prices are Getting Out of Hand Online

Here’s a question I never expected to ask: what do everyday sanitation products and the 2020 Corvette C8 have in common? Well, aside from the fact that they’re both things you generally want to have in your life, they both seemingly became considerably more valuable after the coronavirus outbreak. For the former, that resulted in several morally bereft individuals driving across the country, buying them all up, and selling them for a tidy profit. For the most advanced Corvette ever built, it’s resulted in some wildly high prices.

Prices soared after GM stopped taking orders

A quick look at Cars.com and similar sites proves just how eager people are to get behind the wheel of the potentially rare 2020 Corvette, and just how many people are ready to take advantage of that fervor. To be fair, some are up for a reasonable price, within an acceptable margin of the MSRP. Others, on the other hand, are punching way above their weight, with several private sellers asking well over $100,000.

The highest price I’ve seen was in a report from Autoblog, where the model of note was a fully decked out 2020 C8 3LT. It came with tons of add-ons, including a now-discontinued carbon fiber ground effects package that cost just shy of $5,000, a $1,000 engine appearance upgrade, and the $5,000 Z51 Performance Package. With the base 3LT starting at $71,945, Autoblog calculated that the version for sale, factoring in its many, many additions, would be worth roughly $96,595.

Its asking price was $159,880 — $63,285 more than its actual worth, and $87,935 more than the base model. More incredibly, it actually sold.

What these prices mean

There are a few takeaways from this whole situation. First, someone just made $63,285, and someone else got a pretty sick Corvette. Second, people are happy to add a sum greater than America’s median household income to an — admittedly exceptional — car that’s already worth more than that by over $30,000. Third, people are ravenous for the 2020 Corvette.

Now, are there better ways to spend just shy of $160,000 than on a souped-up Corvette? That depends entirely on your priorities. Does it look rad as hell? Yes.

