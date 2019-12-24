No Comments

2020 GMC Canyon Gets a Few Updates for New Model Year

Photo: GMC

With a mild exterior refresh planned for 2021, the GMC Canyon isn’t receiving any dramatic changes for 2020. That doesn’t mean this model is completely devoid of changes for the new model year, though.

Now in the sixth year of its second generation, this midsize pickup has received a few tweaks as it awaits a thorough redesign in 2023. According to GM Authority, these are the updates customers can expect to see on the 2020 GMC Canyon.

Interior Technologies

For 2020, every Canyon trim gets standard Tire Fill Alert technology. The Canyon also receives a new infotainment system with an 8-inch touch screen and navigation. This setup is optional on the SLE, All Terrain, and SLT trims and standard on the Denali. In other changes, the All Terrain’s Driver Alert Package now comes with Rear Park Assist to accompany Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Alert.

Photo: GMC

Exterior Features

The 2020 Canyon gets a new exterior paint color: Carbon Black Metallic. The only other notable change is for the Convenience Package offered on the Canyon trim. It now features a remote locking tailgate to go with features like Remote Keyless Entry, a theft-deterrent system, a rear window defogger, electronic cruise control, and EZ-Lift tailgate tech.

Configuration Changes

Canyon buyers lose two configuration options for 2020. The All Terrain trim is no longer available in the extended cab/long bed combination, and two-wheel-drive models are no longer available with a long box.

Special Edition

In California only, the Canyon is available in the California Elevation Special Edition. Installed by dealers, this package is available with SLE Elevation Edition models and includes a black GMC emblem, black assist steps, all-weather floor liners, and front and rear splash guards.

