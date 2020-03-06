No Comments

[Photos] 2020 GMC Terrain Breaks Out in the Middle East

Photo: General Motors

The new and improved 2020 GMC Terrain has arrived in the Middle East, giving luxury lovers the opportunity to take their appreciation for the finer things to the next level with the legendary Denali trim.

Choices aplenty with the 2020 GMC Terrain

One of the biggest points of attraction with the new GMC Terrain is the range of options it offers to appeal more broadly to drivers across the region. As is the case in other regions, the Terrain is offered in SLE, SLT, and Denali trims, with features varying by model. Also consistent: the choice of two turbocharged engine options, including the base 1.5-liter Turbo and the 2.0-liter Turbo that offers up to 3,500 pounds of max towing.

Making the Terrain even more appealing for drivers who want to get rugged like in the super-cool photos you see above and below is standard Traction Select and available all-wheel drive. With the Off-Road setting, AWD is adjusted to provide optimal stability and control on sand, which makes the Terrain particularly adept at racing over the dunes.

GMC Denali does it again

Photo: General Motors

Being that the Middle East has emerged as a leading luxury market, the Terrain Denali promises to be quite the popular choice. There’s of course the Denali look, which includes the multidimensional grille, chrome exterior elements, and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, which has all sorts of stand-out potential when pitted against other luxury SUVs. Inside, more of the same with genuine burnished aluminum details, French stitched leather-appointed front seats with embroidered headrests, and ample space for up to five.

The Denali also boasts the best of GMC technology. HD Surround Vision is an exclusive feature on the Terrain Denali trim, offering a full bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings, and it’s only enhanced with available features like a seven-speaker Bose sound system and hands-free programmable power liftgate.

The 2020 GMC Terrain is available at dealerships throughout the Middle East.

Photos: 2020 GMC Terrain arrives in Middle East

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors

Photo: General Motors