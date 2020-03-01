No Comments

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Launches With 40 City MPG

Photo: Honda

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid has finally been announced and will begin arriving at dealerships tomorrow on March 1. It’s the most powerful and fuel-efficient CR-V yet, featuring the latest version of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system, an improved all-electric range, and an EPA-estimated city fuel economy of 40 mpg.

The compact SUV is offered at four trim levels, including LX, EX, EX-L, and Touring. The LX starts at $28,870, including a $1,120 destination charge, making it more of a bargain than its top competitors. For comparison, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid starts at $29,220, and the Ford Escape Hybrid at $30,960. The top-of-the-line Touring starts at $37,070.

Regardless of the trim, all CR-V Hybrid models combine a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with an electric motor to produce 212 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. All models are also equipped with all-wheel drive and get the same fuel economy: 40 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway, and 38 mpg combined.

The second motor is a starter/generator unit that Honda says doesn’t use any heavy rare-earth metals. It’s designed to facilitate the flow of power between components and to automatically put the CR-V Hybrid into one of its three driving modes, selecting whichever is most optimal without the need for driver input.

Other standard features of the CR-V Hybrid include automatic high beams, automatic climate control, LED headlights, push-button start, smart entry and the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive safety features. Honda Sensing comes with an automatic emergency braking system that can detect pedestrians as well as adaptive cruise control and road departure mitigation.

In part thanks to these safety features, the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid was named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It also earned a five-star overall safety score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.