2020 Infiniti QX80 Overview

Photo: Infiniti

The Infiniti QX80 is loaded with style and luxury, inside and out. From its remarkable standard features to its many upscale options, you can’t go wrong with this eight-passenger SUV.

It’s available at two trim levels — Luxe and Limited. The Luxe trim comes standard with rear-wheel-drive, while the Limited boasts all-wheel-drive.

Exterior

Style and practicality exist in perfect harmony in the Infiniti QX80. The standard model boasts a power rear liftgate, UV-reducing solar glass, and convenient rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers. The Limited trim kicks things up a notch with a Smart Rearview Mirror along with visibility-boosting tech tools like headlight washers and an adaptive front lighting system with auto-leveling headlights.

Exterior photos

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti



Interior

There’s nothing standard about the base-trim Luxe model of the Infiniti QX80. It comes equipped with leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, and a Bose 13-speaker sound system. You’ll also receive a dual-touch-screen infotainment system, with an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch screen. It comes with an innovative navigation system, complete with Lane Guidance and 3-D building graphics.

Upgrading to the Limited trim gives you two-tone semi-aniline quilted leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, along with tons of comfort features. Enjoy both summer and winter commutes with the Limited’s climate-controlled front seats and heated second-row outboard seats. There’s also plenty of tech to keep you and your passengers entertained, thanks to the 17-speaker Bose audio system and the pair of 8-inch color monitors for your backseat passengers.

No matter which options you choose, you and your passengers will have plenty of room to stretch out.

Interior photos

Photo: Infiniti

Photo: Infiniti

Powertrain and performance

The 2020 Infiniti QX80 exclusively boasts a 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 engine that can deliver up to 413 lb-ft of torque. It can even haul up to 8,500 pounds. This V8 dynamo is teamed up with an electronically controlled seven-speed automatic. This innovative transmission learns and adapts to your driving style. If you’d prefer a more engaging driving experience, switch into Manual Shift mode for manual gearshifts and downshift rev matching.

Safety

The Infiniti QX80 comes loaded with advanced driver-assist technology. It protects you from all angles, with standard Backup Collision Intervention, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. You can also upgrade to enjoy little help on the road from the QX80’s available Lane Departure Prevention and Blind Spot Intervention.

