2020 Mazda CX-30 Named an IIHS Top Safety Pick
Mazda’s latest sporty crossover, the Mazda CX-30, recently earned a nod from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In its first year on the market, the CX-30 as already made a name for itself as a Top Safety Pick.
Earning high marks for safety
The IIHS puts vehicles through a grueling set of tests, but the Mazda CX-30 managed to score a “Good” rating in each of the six crashworthiness tests. On top of that, it scored a “Superior” grade for its high-tech crash avoidance systems. Its standard headlights also scored an “Acceptable” rating.
Unfortunately, the CX-30’s available curve-adaptive headlights didn’t impress the IIHS. And in order to earn the Top Safety Pick+ designation, a vehicle needs all of its available headlights to earn high marks. In other words, the Mazda CX-30 just barely missed the mark for the top score. Perhaps next year, the Mazda CX-30 will come out swinging with a revised set of optional headlights.
That said, the Mazda CX-30’s Top Safety Pick designation is even more impressive when you consider that the IIHS recently raised the bar on its safety standards.
About the Mazda CX-30
Mazda didn’t skimp on standard safety features for the CX-30. Every model is equipped with a wealth of safety technology, which includes high beam control, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, Smart Brake Support, and Dynamic Stability Control. It even comes standard with Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which helps you maintain a set speed and safe following distance relative to the traffic around you. You can also opt for rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.
The Mazda CX-30 isn’t the only smart pick for safety. In fact, Mazda just might be the safest brand to buy in 2020, based on all of the Top Safety Pick+ winners in the automaker’s lineup.
