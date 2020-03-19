No Comments

2020 Mazda CX-5 Named Best Premium Compact SUV by the Golden Steering Awards

Photo: Mazda

Qatari automotive experts are heaping praise upon the 2020 Mazda CX-5. Recently lauded by the Golden Steering Awards as the Best Premium Compact SUV, this classic crossover has plenty of capability alongside its ample creature comforts. Here’s what the Golden Steering Award panelists loved about Mazda CX-5.

Built to perform

Photo: Mazda

According to the Qatari automotive journal Arab Motors Middle East and Xtork Magazine, a wide range of SUVs and 4X4 vehicles were subjected to grueling tests and judged on both their performance and efficiency. Evaluators also considered the vehicles’ technology, suspension system and powertrain. The 2020 Mazda CX-5 aced every category, cementing its status as the clear winner.

Wafik Faik, the head of Mazda Qatar, expressed his excitement for CX-5 winning such a huge honor.

“Mazda CX-5 is our flagship model, which has kept winning awards and accolades globally in the premium SUV category ever since its launch, thanks to Mazda’s human-centric approach evident in the unique Kodo design, Skyactiv technology, i-Activsense Advanced Safety, unmatched Japanese quality and craftsmanship and continuous efforts to improve fuel economy and reduce CO2 emissions,” Faik further stated.

About the Mazda CX-5

Photo: Mazda

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 proves that you can have it all — comfort, efficiency, and dynamic driving. For the 2020 model year, the CX-5 gained a new off-road selectable driving mode, along with a little more pep in its step. This power boost comes courtesy of its improved SKYACITV-G turbo engine, which now delivers 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. The 2020 model also comes standard with

i-Activsense, which adds a wealth of driver-assist technologies you’d typically find on range-topping models.

If you’re looking for a luxurious ride, opt for the Signature trim level. It comes with a 10-speaker Bose® premium audio system, three-level heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a Caturra Brown Nappa leather-trimmed interior. Plus, this range-topping model boasts a three-year subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, so you can enjoy on-the-go weather reports, fuel price information, sports scores, stock prices, and information about upcoming traffic jams.