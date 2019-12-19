No Comments

2020 Mazda CX-5 Overview

If you’re looking for an upscale, yet practical family vehicle, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 fits the bill. It offers five trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature.

What’s New

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 boasts a range of impressive new safety features, including the i-Activsense suite of driver-assist technology. That means this versatile crossover comes with Forward Obstruction Warning, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Lighting, High Beam Control, and the Lane Departure Warning System. Plus, it offers more kick, thanks to its new and improved turbocharged engine.

Exterior

While the Mazda CX-5 has head-turning good looks, its bright LED Headlights, Daytime Running Lights maximize your visibility when it’s dark, rainy, or hazy outside. Enjoy even more visibility when you opt for LED Headlights with Auto-leveling.

Customize the Mazda CX-5 by choosing from seven refined colors:

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black Mica

Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Eternal Blue Mica

Snowflake White Pearl Paint (Premium)

Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint (Premium)

Machine Gray Metallic Paint (Premium)

Exterior Photos

Interior

With five seats and 30.9 cubic feet of space behind the second row, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 ensures that you won’t have to leave anything behind on your next getaway. Fold down the back seats to open up 59.6 cubes of space.

Style and comfort abound in the 2020 Mazda CX-5. You can take the sting out of your winter morning commute with available amenities, including a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. The cabin’s genuine layered wood trim and buttery-smooth Caturra Brown Nappa leather-trimmed seats enhance this atmosphere of cozy comfort.

Enjoy a high-tech ride thanks to the MAZDA CONNECT™ Infotainment System, which offers voice-control capabilities and integration for Aha, Pandora, and Stitcher. You can also upgrade the infotainment system from the standard 7-inch full-color touch screen display to the 8-inch model. This will also give you Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, the built-in Mazda Navigation System, and a three-year subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link. This connected service provides you with constantly updated traffic information, along with weather reports, sports scores, stock information, nearby fuel prices, and more.

Interior Photos

Powertrain and Performance

Choose between two distinct powertrains on the 2020 Mazda CX-5. The standard SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder offers 187 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque, and 31 mpg on the highway. Step up to the Grand Touring Reserve or Signature model to experience the new and improved SKYACTIV®-G 2.5-liter turbo-four. This beast puts out a maximum of 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, while earning 27 mpg on the highway. Both engines come yoked to a six-speed transmission. You can also choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Safety

In addition to the i-Activsense safety suite, the Mazda CX-5 boasts a wide range of available tech tools, including:

Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go,

Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection

360-Degree View Monitor

Many of these innovations help take the stress out of maneuvering in tight spaces and help you prevent collisions with obstacles and pedestrians alike.