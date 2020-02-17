No Comments

2020 Silverado 1500 Earns Kelley Blue Book Five-Year Cost to Own Award

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking for long-term savings on a great truck, check out the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — it was recently earned the Kelley Blue Book Five-Year Cost to Own Award in the full-size pickup truck category.

Get a Great Deal: Shop for the 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500

A big truck — and bigger savings

KBB projects a vehicle’s Five-Year Cost to Own data based on both out-of-pocket expenses, such as fuel costs and maintenance, as well as loss of value through depreciation. Although today’s truck market is wildly competitive, the Silverado outpaced the competition based on its remarkable fuel economy, impressive reliability, and low depreciation. For instance, when equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, the 2020 Silverado 1500 earns best-in-class 33 mpg on the highway.

The Silverado 1500: Value and capability

Photo: Chevrolet

With eight trim levels of the Silverado 1500 to choose from, you can get a great truck on any budget. The practical Work Truck is priced under $30,000. If you’re looking for luxury, you can opt for the High Country model, which boasts a bold bronze-and-chrome grille, tons of comfort features, and plenty of capability. When the Silverado is packing the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine, it cranks out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, while boasting a towing capacity of 9,300 pounds.

To get the ideal blend of power and efficiency, you can choose from a lineup of six engines, many of which feature efficiency-boosting innovations. These include Dynamic Fuel Management and Active Fuel Management, which intelligently deactivate engine cylinders that aren’t needed.

The Silverado also gives you more for your money with its standard Durabed. Crafted from roll-formed high-strength steel, the Durabed offers more standard cargo bed volume than any of the Silverado’s competitors. It even boasts 12 tie-down and offers the convenient power tailgate.

Towing technology

Photo: Chevrolet

If you frequently tow trailers, the Silverado will pay for itself with its many advanced features. In addition to the available drive mode selector, which includes Tow/Haul mode, the Silverado offers a 15-camera system to help you visualize your truck’s surroundings. You can even use the Transparent Trailer view mode to see what’s behind your trailer. Plus, the segment-first available Advanced Trailering System lets you check on your trailer’s tire pressure and lighting diagnostics without ever leaving the driver’s seat.

With so many high-tech and convenient features, it seems like the reviewers at KBB are right on the money — whether you’re looking for upfront savings or long-term value, the Silverado delivers with a blend of power, technology, and reliability.

Take Your Truck on an Adventure: Best spots for a winter road trip in Wisconsin