2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Pricing and MPG Announced

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has announced pricing and fuel economy information for the new 2020 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid, which are both putting up some impressive numbers.

The new 2020 Toyota Highlander starts at $35,720 and the Highlander Hybrid starts at $39,320 — both of those figures include a $1,120 destination charge.

For the Highlander, that represents a $2,770 price increase over the 2019 model currently sitting at your local dealership. That’s a bigger jump that we’re used to between model years, but Toyota has added a lot of standard equipment to compensate.

The 2020 Highlander now comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, tri-zone climate control, an 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of driver-assist technologies, all as standard equipment.

Photo: Toyota

There are a lot of trim upgrades available as well, each packed with lots of notable features. No matter which trim you choose, you get a 3.5-liter V6 putting out 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic. With a towing package, you can hook up a 5,000-pound trailer behind the SUV.

Of extra noteworthiness is the Highlander Hybrid, which uses a new powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with two electric motors. Toyota says will be good for 36 mpg on the highway, which is incredible. IF the EPA confirms this, it’ll be more than a 20 percent improvement over the 2019 model and make the Highlander by far the most efficient three-row utility vehicle you can buy.

The V6-powered Highlander is coming to North American dealerships now, but if you’re wanting to get your hands on the hybrid, you’ll have to wait until February.