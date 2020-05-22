No Comments

2021 Buick Enclave Refresh Postponed to 2022 Model Year

The current 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

Photo: Buick

General Motors had originally planned to refresh the Buick Enclave for the 2021 model year. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, GM is postponing this exciting Enclave refresh to the 2022 model year.

Keeping Your Family Safe on the Road: How to properly sanitize your vehicle

The reasoning behind the delay

The 2020 Buick Enclave with Sport Touring package

Photo: Buick

Back in March, GM had to suspend its manufacturing operations in the U.S., due to the pandemic. Now, with much of the U.S. reopening for business, GM is having to decide which models to focus its production efforts on for the near future.

The automaker is reportedly prioritizing models that are completely redesigned or new for the 2021 model year. Accordingly, GM is putting refreshed models, like the Buick Enclave, on the back burner for now. The rationale behind this decision is that new vehicles may garner more attention than refreshed vehicles and may entice more drivers to visit dealerships.

The 2022 Buick Enclave

2020 Buick Enclave Avenir for China

Photo: General Motors

With the refresh postponed, you can expect the 2022 Buick Enclave to turn heads with its redesigned front and rear fascias, which will have new LED lights. On the base model, exhaust pipes will be located beneath the rear bumper. Meanwhile, high-end trims will come standard with dual trapezoid pipes.

The new Chinese Enclave made its debut last fall, and it’s expected to have many features in common with the upcoming U.S. model. For instance, the U.S. model may also come with narrow LED headlights and a comparable grille along with other similar design elements.

Enhancing Your Vehicle: Benefits and drawbacks of lift kits

GM is pushing back the release date of numerous models in addition to the Buick Enclave. These include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Equinox, Traverse, Bolt EV, and Camaro along with the GMC Sierra 1500 and Terrain. Each model will be receiving some great updates that may prove to be well worth the extra wait.