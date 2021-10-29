No Comments

History of the Buick Enclave

Buick has been working hard to be considered a legitimate contender in the luxury market. Its current lineup consists solely of premium SUVs, including the Enclave — its largest offering. The seven-passenger vehicle is available as the standard Enclave as well as the highline Enclave Avenir.

The Buick Enclave was first introduced at the 2006 North American International Auto Show as a concept but quickly went into production as a 2008 model. The 2008 Enclave served to replace two outgoing Buick models: the truck-based Rainier and the minivan-based Rendezvous. The Enclave was the first General Motors vehicle created on the Lambda platform, which would later spur the creation of the GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse.

During its first generation, the Buick Enclave underwent a relatively dramatic facelift in 2013. The mid-generation enhancement heightened the Enclave’s curb appeal, adding a new chrome waterfall grille, LED running lights, and LED taillights. The interior also got some upgrades, including ambient lighting, more soft-touch materials, chrome and wood accents, and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment system.

2022 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

In 2018, the Enclave entered its second generation and arrived with an even sleeker exterior. The SUV was still powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine but was paired with a new nine-speed automatic transmission. With this powertrain, the large SUV was capable of generating 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Buick had plans to update the Enclave again in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was delayed. The upgrades arrived in 2021 for the 2022 model year and included a standard driver-assist safety suite as well as new infotainment options in the cabin.

The 2022 Buick Enclave starts at $42,495 while the 2022 Enclave Avenir has an MSRP of $53,800 for an additional touch of luxury.