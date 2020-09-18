No Comments

2021 Buick Regal Hits Chinese Dealerships

Sadly, U.S. drivers will miss out on this gorgeous sedan

Photo: Buick

Back in October of 2019, an enticing image of a refreshed 2021 Buick Regal sedan leaked online. Speculation about just when this new Regal might release, and what upgrades it might feature, began in earnest. Finally, nearly a year later, the brand-new Buick Regal — complete with new tech and powertrain options — has officially launched. The catch is, of course, that the snazzy new sedan will remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

New and Improved: The 2021 Buick Envision

A look at the 2021 Buick Regal

The newly refreshed 2021 Buick Regal is available to Chinese drivers in four different versions and two unique trim levels. The sedan is now fully upgraded with new technology and a slightly updated look to its front-end design. The interior of the new Regal features an almost entirely new driver interface. The reshaped center console and multifunction steering wheel are the biggest visual changes. New state-of-the-art infotainment and connective technologies include an OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless mobile projection support.

Another major update to the Regal is its powertrain options. The vehicle now sports two configurations, both of which are mated to General Motors’ GM 9-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift technology. The first option is the turbocharged 1.5-liter LFV I-4 base engine, which can achieve 166 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The second engine is the 2.0-liter LSY I-4, capable of a range-topping 233 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

As mentioned before, the new Regal will only be seeing a release in China. The vehicle’s popularity in the country, combined with its local production, make it ideal for regional exclusivity. Fans of the sedan on this side of the Pacific are, unfortunately, out of luck.

Five Stars for Three Buicks: Check out these extra-safe SUVs

Chinese drivers can find the new 2021 Buick Regal in their local dealerships now. The only version currently available is the China-exclusive notchback sedan configuration.