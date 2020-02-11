No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade Visualizer Lets You Build a Dream SUV

Photo: Cadillac

While self-help gurus recommend closing your eyes and focusing to visualize your ideal lifestyle, Cadillac makes it easy — just visit the automaker’s website to visualize the 2021 Escalade.

High-class customization

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Escalade visualizer shows how this luxurious SUV puts your preferences at the front and center.

Robert Benbow the marketing manager for the Escalade, explains that visualizer is all about getting customers hyped up for the upcoming vehicle. “The visualizer allows customers to engage with the 2021 Escalade right from their phone or desktop, six months before the vehicle is available in showrooms,” he stated. “And it will only get better over time.”

Cadillac reports that as more options become available for the vehicle, they’ll be added to the visualizer.

Visualizer options

Photo: Cadillac

There’s no shortage of ways to customize the 2021 Escalade, inside and out. This success-symbol-on-wheels offers eight interior color scheme options, three interior seating configurations, and a massive high-resolution dashboard display. The visualizer even lets you virtually step into the Escalade’s cabin.

Of course, you can also enjoy the 360-degree views of the Escalade’s exterior. Customize the SUV by choosing from four different wheel styles and eight classy color choices.

Once you’ve tailored the 2021 Escalade to your taste, the visualizer lets you share your dream ride on social media.

What we know about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is loaded with amazing amenities. From its industry first 38-inch OLED screen to its revolutionary Super Cruise technology, this upcoming Escalade is pushing the envelope of luxury SUVs.

Cadillac recently revealed that the Escalade would boast a navigation system that’s enhanced with augmented reality systems. These superimpose directions over live street views, giving you a more detailed navigation experience. The new Escalade also packs a 36-speaker sound system, developed by AKG. In addition to providing each front seat passenger with their own volume control, this industry-first audio system boasts 28 channels for a full, clear, and immersive surround sound experience.