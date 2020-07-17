No Comments

2021 Camry Gets First-Ever Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+

Photo: Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Camry has officially launched, and with up to 17 different models, you can bet we’re not about to detail them all. However, there is one new feature of special note that every model gets, and that’s Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+.

The Camry is the first model to benefit from TSS 2.5+, which is the latest version of the automaker’s suite of active safety and driver assistive features. Compared to the previous version, TSS 2.5+ is better at detecting exterior objects and can handle a wider range of traffic situations.

For example, the automatic emergency braking system is now able to detect bicyclists in daytime and pedestrians in low-light conditions. It also features intersection support with emergency steering assistance, should an oncoming vehicle be projected to intersect with the Camry when performing a left-hand turn.

Photo: Toyota

The adaptive cruise control system also received an update, and now has the ability to smoothly overtake slower vehicles. Other TSS 2.5+ features include a road sign detection system that can bring the car up or down to speed, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic high beams.

Back to those 17 different models. Three of these are V6-powered, while the remaining 14 have four-cylinder engines. Four of these are hybrids and make up to 208 horsepower, while the other 10 are evenly divided between FWD and AWD models rated at either 202 hp or 206 hp depending on trim. The V6, meanwhile, makes 301 hp, and if you get the TRD model, it comes with special shocks, a lower ride height, and special designs suited to the enhanced performance.

The 2021 Toyota Camry also features updated looks, including a revised front end with a more prominent lower intake. The Camry LE gets new 17-inch wheels while the SE and XSE show off a honeycomb-style grille and new side vent accents.

Photo: Toyota

Inside, every 2021 Camry features either a 7- or 9-inch “floating” touch screen, and on upper trims, it’s paired with a 10-inch color HUD. New seat designs focus on comfort and stitching quality, including a nice herringbone pattern on XLE models. The Camry XLE and XSE also get ventilated seats, and depending on trim, the interior is accented by wood inlay or patterned metal.

Every Camry is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Bluetooth, and also comes with SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free capability, and an optional, 800-watt JBL sound system with nine speakers.

Toyota has yet to say when the 2021 Toyota Camry will launch and at what price, but we expect those details to come soon.