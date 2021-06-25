No Comments

2021 Challenger Named a Cheap Car With Lots of Horsepower

The 2021 Dodge Challenger

If you want a powerful new car, you often have to pay a high price for it. However, U.S. News & World Report proves that’s not always the case with its list of 10 Cheap New Cars With Lots of Horsepower in 2021. This list recognizes the 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T and other cars that feature strong engines for under or slightly above $35,000.

How did the Challenger R/T make the list?

The 2021 Dodge Challenger offers several engine options, with the most powerful one being the 807-horsepower Supercharged 6.2-liter High-Output HEMI V8 on the SRT Super Stock model. However, if you’re shopping on a budget, the best engine you can choose is the 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

This engine comes standard on the R/T model, reaching 375 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with either the TREMEC six-speed manual transmission or the TORQUEFLITE eight-speed automatic transmission. Plus, its MDS technology can switch from eight to four cylinders to reduce your fuel consumption and money spent at the gas station.

U.S. News notes that the 2021 Challenger also has a roomy cabin for a two-door muscle car. It offers class-exclusive five-passenger seating as well as best-in-class passenger space and cargo volume. You can select available Nappa leather trim with Alcantara bolsters and performance inserts, along with other luxury trims for the R/T model.

Inside this model, you’ll also find a performance leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control. The Uconnect system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration sits front and center. In addition, you can opt for a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to stream content on the go.

The 2021 Challenger R/T currently has a starting price of $35,570 and a destination fee of $1,495, allowing it to just make the cut of the 10 Cheap New Cars With Lots of Horsepower in 2021 list.